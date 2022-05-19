WICHITA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced that an amber alert is in effect for a missing five year old.

According to the KBI, the missing child is Brixton Sisk. The Rosehill School District Police Department told the KBI at 4:54 p.m. on Thursday that a woman entered the school’s day care posing as a social worker at 2:40 p.m. The woman obtained access to Brixton, exited the school, entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon) and left the location.

The woman was later identified as Brixton’s mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights taken away by the court. Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, show that Brixton is in imminent danger.

Brixton is described as being around four feet tall and weighing around 75 pounds. His hair is blond and he has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket at Rosehill Elementary School at 409, E. School St., Rose Hill, Kansas.

Banzet is described as being five feet, four inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. Her hair is blonde and she has brown eyes. She is 31-years-old and was last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses and has long blonde hair.

You are advised to call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing child, suspect or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information regarding the missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294.