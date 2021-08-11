AMBER Alert issued for child taken from Chanute

CHANUTE (KSNT) – An AMBER Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen with her father at a supervised visit in Chanute.

The child is Nina R. Senkbeil. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 6 years old. She was last seen wearing a Tweety bird shirt with a pink design, blue & white Nike shorts, and pink & black Nike shoes. The father is Jacob Senkbeil. He has brown hair, blue eyes and is 32 years old. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and a blue & orange ball cap.

Officials said Nina was with Jacob at a supervised visitation around 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe Park, when they disappeared in an unknown direction. Around 12:15 p.m., they were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, where officials said Jacob made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger.

Nina and Jacob are in a black 2004 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate “852FGX.” If you see them, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.