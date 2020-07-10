Amber Alert issued for abducted Kansas City toddler

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are looking for a 3-year-old girl they said has been abducted in Kansas City.

Olivia A. Jansen has brown hair, blue-green eyes and was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. She was last seen at a residence at 4444 Gibbs Rd. in Kansas City.

Jansen’s father told police he woke up to find her missing, and the back door of their home open around 6:30 a.m. Authorities who searched the area believe she has been taken.

There is no known suspect or vehicle information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.