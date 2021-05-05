Amber Alert issued for missing toddler

GARDEN CITY (KSNT) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday morning for a 14 month old boy from Garden City.

At approximately 5 a.m., the mother of 14 month-old Sebastian placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) to take him to the babysitter.

She went back into her residence briefly and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving. The vehicle departed the area southbound.

The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Sebastian is wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts and has notably long brown hair. He was last seen in the backseat of the Tahoe on East Highway 50 in Garden City. There are no known suspects at this time.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. You can also call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.