JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An ambulance returning to its station after responding to an early morning car crash flew off the road and rolled onto its side when it hydroplaned.

According to the Junction City Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. an ambulance with two technicians inside left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Heavy rain was believed to be a major part of the resulting crash as the ambulance hydroplaned.



(Photo Courtesy/Junction City Fire Department)

Both the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Junction City Police Department responded to the scene. No patients were on board the ambulance at the time of the crash and both technicians were wearing their seat belts.