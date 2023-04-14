ATCHISON (KSNT) – The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opened up in Earhart’s hometown of Atchison, Kansas.

The museum is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport at 16701 286th Road.

The exhibit honors her legacy as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean with interactive STEM activities, according to the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation.

The museum features Muriel, the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E Aircraft, which is identical to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight.

Surrounding Muriel, are 14 interactive exhibits taking you through Earhart’s life. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children and kids 3 and under are free.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.