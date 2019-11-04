American Medical Response will increase rates in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners acknowledged that American Medical Response will be increasing their rates for 2020.

AMR said that increasing costs of business led to the rise in rates.

As of September, more than 57 percent of their rates were written off because of insurance contracts, or care that was provided for people who do not have insurance.

They also offer competitive salaries for emergency responders.

“Our employees receive on a minimum a three percent increase every single year,” Jon Antrim, the Regional Director for AMR said. “This year, it was significantly more. We increased our base salary for our EMT’s by a dollar fifty an hour.”

On average, the American Medical Response collects about $364 per emergency trip.