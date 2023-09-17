GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A local lake and state park is preparing to host some college anglers from across the country in one of the biggest fishing tournaments of the year.

Starting Friday, September 29, eight of the top college anglers in America will be competing at Milford lake for the grand prize. The winner will claim a bass boat and a Toyota Tundra.

The elimination-style tournament will go through the weekend until the final two competitors face off on October 2.

Event organizer Rick Dykstra tells 27 News this is a great showcase for angler skills, but also the beauty of the lake.

“I just think it’s big for the outdoors of Kansas,” Dykstra said. “Because a lot of people are like ‘you mean Kansas has lakes?’ Yes! And we’ve got great fishing and hunting. So, here’s an opportunity where we can show it off.”

Dykstra says he expects competitors to catch lots of bass, as early Fall is typically a great time for fishing with the water cooling down.

The tournament will be nationally televised on FS1. Click here for more information.