EMPORIA (KSNT) – America’s Got Talent contestant “Malevo” is set to perform at Emporia next month.

The Emporia Arts Council posted on social media that Malevo would be coming to Emporia at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Granada Theatre. Tickets are free for Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students with a student ID.

Malevo received the Golden Buzzer and international attention on America’s Got Talent in 2016 after sharing the stage with Ricky Martin and Cirque du Soleil, according to the Emporia Arts Council. Malevo is set to return with the lineup for season 17 of America’s Got Talent in 2023.

The all-male group specializes in Malambo, a type of traditional Argentine folk dance, according to the Emporia Arts Council. Created by director, choreographer and dancer Matias Jaime, Malevo uses drums, boleadoras and zapateo to create invigorating performances, according to Malevo’s website.

To get tickets for the performance, click here.