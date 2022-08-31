AMERICUS (KSNT) – An Americus woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Wichita for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Brandi Snyder, 34, is accused of persuading and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the “purpose of persuading a visual depiction,” according to court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.

Americus is located in Lyon County 10 miles northwest of Emporia.