Amid coronavirus fears, Special Olympics Kansas cancels state tournaments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In response to the local and national spread of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Kansas has cancelled several upcoming events, including the state basketball and cheerleading tournaments.

The 2020 state tournaments for basketball and cheerleading were set to be held in Topeka March 14-15 and in Hays March 20-21. Both of these events will no longer be taking place.

Additionally, the KU Unified Basketball Championship game on March 19 and all Young Athletes Programs and local team practices scheduled March 9-23 have been cancelled.

In a release, Special Olympics Kansas said that while it’s disappointed to cancel the events, “the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners remains our top priority.”

The decision was made in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Health and the national Special Olympics organization, among others.

Staff will re-evaluate the situation on March 23 to make decisions regarding future events.

You can find further information about the cancellation here.