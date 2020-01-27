Amidst closing rumors, Topeka Wolfe’s Camera selling buildings, CEO says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka camera shop is on the fence about a possible sale of their buildings, a move or full closure, according to the company CEO.

Wolfe’s Camera is close to selling their trio of buildings on Kansas Avenue with a “serious” buyer in the works, the company said Monday morning. CEO Mike Worswick hopes the sale will finalize in spring.

“If not, we will resume actively seeking a different prospect,” Worswick said. “We are anxious to have our buildings updated to match the exciting new epicenter of our community.”

Rumors of Wolfe’s closing came due to clearance sale signs around the building, according to Worswick. He clarified these are for the store’s 62nd Annual Dog Sale, and not indicative of permanent closure.

The future of the camera shop after a building sale is in the air, according to Worswick.

“Wolfe’s has offered to remain a tenant for a period of time following the sale,” Worswick said. “Once the sale is complete, Wolfe’s will have decisions to make. We could move to a different location, sell our business to another company or close the store.”

While a move is on the horizon and the store isn’t ruling out a full closure, the CEO said the company is taking steps to prepare.

“We are digging deeper into the recesses of our warehouses to really clean house,” Worswick said. “We know that everything must be sold or move when the buildings sell.”

Wolfe’s has been in business in downtown Topeka for 96 years, according to Worswick.