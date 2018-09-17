Amnesty day set for Topeka Municipal Court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Owe the city some money for an old traffic ticket? You can settle up Friday, September 21 without fear of landing behind bars. At least that's the goal of what court officials call "Clean Slate Day."

The annual amnesty day offers those with outstanding traffic or other fines to set up payment plans and to have old violations expunged without fear of going to jail.

The Topeka Community Foundation has provided a $3,500 grant to help those who income qualify to

pay their outstanding fees and fines. The funds are available on a first come first serve basis.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to continue offering Clean Slate Day to Municipal Court defendants,” said Municipal Court Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel.

“This could be their chance to obtain a driver’s license after being suspended for years. This could be their chance to have a case expunged which has kept them from pursuing an employment opportunity in our community. We have the ability to help our community members and I am grateful for all our partners that help make this day possible through donations of time, resources, and money.”

A city spokesperson said other services will also be provided during Clean Slate Day including, free legal advice, employment opportunities, options for drivers’ licenses, housing, financial, education, city services, food resources and other social service needs.

Participants in Clean Slate Day need to bring a driver’s license or government issued photo I.D.,

information about Topeka Municipal Court offenses, proof of household income and a social security

card.