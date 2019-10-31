AMR, Life Star partner with local organizations for Fill the Ambulance food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – American Medical Response and Life Star of Kansas are partnering with local organizations to host a holiday food drive.

The Fill the Ambulance Food Drive is a combined effort between AMR, Life Star, Harvesters Community Food Network, and Dillons Food Stores to help families that may be struggling this holiday season in Shawnee County.

On November 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., AMR and Life Star employees will be at two Dillons locations in Topeka collecting non-perishable food items. Those stores are located at 5311 SW 22nd Place, and 800 NW 25th St.

All donations go to Harvesters Community Food Network and Dillons will be matching all donations during the drive as a part of its Zero Hunger/Zero Waste campaign.

“At AMR, caring for our community means more than just providing high-quality patient care; it means helping others through kindness and generosity,” said Barbara Montgomery, Chair of the AMR-Topeka Employee Relations Committee. “We are proud to be working with our partners in care at Life Star of Kansas, and with the fantastic teams at Harvesters and Dillions to help make this holiday season a little brighter for families in Shawnee County.”

In addition to the food drive, the AMR Therapy Dog, Skyler will be visiting both locations to greet shoppers. The Life Star helicopter will also land at the Fairlawn Plaza Dillons location.