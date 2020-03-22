An expert shares ways to cope with anxiety during times of uncertainty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) A local doctor says that taking care of your mental health is more important than ever.

Dr. Arthur Mckenna is a clinical psychologist in Topeka.

He says that a number of his patients have experienced an increase in anxiety since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

He says the amount of uncertainty in society and recommended isolation are two of the causes.

Now, he’s giving them tools they can use to help navigate through those feelings.

Mckenna recommends focusing on the things you can control instead of the unknown and making a list of the things you are grateful for.

“Really just tricking your brain stem and your emotional brain and say hey everything’s going to be OK,” Mckenna said. “But if you sit there and worry that things are going to get worse, things are going to get bad, and then it revs up and it goes into survival mode.”

To reduce stress, he says families can go on walks, read, try a guided meditation, and even dance together.

And while children are out of school, he says parents should keep their day’s as scheduled as possible.

“Make it active, make it musical, make it fun. make it effort. So do math problems that are difficult,” Mckenna said.

He also says writing letters as a family to send to people you can’t see right now is another way to lower anxiety.

Mckenna is doing therapy sessions over the phone and soon over the internet for patients who are not comfortable or able to come in at this time.

