ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Police Department is looking for the owner of a 15-foot-long snake.

According to the APD, the snake was found Wednesday.

Andover police say “no two days are the same” on the job.

“Officers normally deal with escape artists that have 4 legs and fur, but this 15-foot bright yellow critter decided to mix it up for them today,” the APD said.

The APD says if the “large slithering friend” belongs to you or you know about a possible owner, to please contact the APD at 316-733-5177 ext. 0.