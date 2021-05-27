Animal cruelty charges added for 2 Kansans with outstanding warrants, deputies say

HARTFORD (KSNT) – Two residents of Hartford have been arrested after Lyon County Deputies served an order issued by the Hartford Municipal Court.

Thomas and Rhonda Staggs were arrested on Wednesday after deputies conducted a search and found the couple had outstanding warrants unrelated to the search.

Thomas Staggs

Deputies had gone to the home with an order to remove all animals, except five, after it was discovered the couple was part of an unauthorized kennel. After deputies searched the home they concluded the living conditions for the dogs was not acceptable and all dogs, 17 total, 14 of which were a Wolf-dog breed, were removed.

Guardians of the Wolves has taken possession of the dogs and will provide “care and treatment” for them.

The sheriff’s office forwarded animal cruelty charges against the Staggs to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review.