Animal expert says missing alligators could survive for years in Kansas wild

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The hunt continues for two alligators taken from Reptile World in Manhattan.

The female was spotted in Wildcat Creek, and crews from Reptile world are working day and night trying to get the gator home. Daren Riedle works for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Tourism and says the gators could potentially live in the wild for a few years.

“As far as food goes, as far as foraging they are pretty much a generalist, eating everything from insects to small, medium mammals and everything in between so they can actually persist out there for quite some time,” said Riedle.

Riedle says it depends on how severe the winters are for their survival rate. Officials are warning people to stay away from the area for their safety.