MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Officials now know the cause of an early morning garage fire in the 1700 block of Colorado Street.

The Manhattan Fire Department determined the cause of this early morning fire was staining rags that ignited due to spontaneous combustion, according to a press release. Officials say the one story building was occupied by one person at the time of the fire, but was able to escape.

The report came in just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming into the house from the garage. They were able to contain the fire to the garage within 15 minutes.

Photo courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department.

Three cats were found in the house. Two of the cats were alive and were provided oxygen by fire crews. One died due to smoke inhalation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 27 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.