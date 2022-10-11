TOPEKA (KSNT) — Overcrowding has been an issue for animal shelters across the country in recent months and one local shelter is feeling the pressure.

Helping Hands Humane Society currently has so many animals that it’s offering low-cost adoptions for dogs and cats.

A spokesperson from the shelter said the team is still feeling repercussions of the pandemic. Numbers were lower than usual for the past two years, but this year, the number of animals coming through it’s doors is overwhelming.

Helping Hands typically sees a spike in numbers around the Fourth of July, but staff members say things haven’t slowed down like they usually do this time of year.

“This is a really tough issue because we only have so much space in a shelter,” Emi Griess, Communications Coordinator for Helping Hands, said. “That space completely fills up, it’s a lot of animals to care for and not many open kennels. So, when new animals come in, we really have to get creative and figure out where are we going to put them, what are we going to do with them, can we transfer them places, can we get them into foster homes.”

Transferring animals to different shelters as a means to create more space has been harder than usual lately, as many other nearby shelters are experiencing the same problems. Having more animals means more work for employees, so the staff has had to adjust.

They’ve started closing on Wednesdays to catch up on cleaning and give employees room to breathe.

“It’s just a lot of work to provide care, food and water, cleaning for all those animals,” Griess said. “So, that has been really nice and we’re really lucky that adoptions are still very busy on the weekends and the other days that we’re open.”

Staff members are hoping things slow down when the weather gets colder. Griess says they usually see less pets being born and less on the streets during colder months. To address the shelter’s current situation, she said adopting a pet is one of the best ways to free up kennel space.

“I found myself a new best friend today,” Melissa, a Topeka resident and new pet owner, said. “I didn’t save the dog, the dog saved me, and we could have fun together.”

Melissa said she’s been looking for a companion to eat dinner and watch TV with at her new apartment, so she decided to adopt a dog. She knew her new furry friend Ruby was the one as soon as she saw her at Helping Hands, and she just couldn’t resist bringing her home.

“If you pick the one that picks you, you’re going to have the best friend in the world,” Melissa said. “A dog is only as good as its owner and only loves as much as it’s loved, so you know, she will be happy.”

The shelter told 27 News it’s considering building new kennels to create more space in the future. In the meantime, adoptions, fostering, volunteering and donating are all ways you can help.

Dogs are currently $25 to adopt, and cats are only $10. Those adoption rates include the cost of vaccinations, spay/neuter services and microchips for dogs. Microchips for cats can be purchased separately. Helping Hands plans to continue offering low adoption rates for at the least the next few weeks.