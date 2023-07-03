TOPEKA (KSNT) – As people get their fireworks and get ready for Independence Day, it’s important to check on your four-legged friends in the process.

While most people enjoy the big booms that come with fireworks, pets aren’t as fond of it, some even run away. According to Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka, this is when they see the most pets turned into the shelter. Since fireworks sales began this year, the shelter has taken in more than 150 pets.

Helping Hands Humane Society has little room, so they’re asking pet owners to take extra steps to make sure your pet is safe to help keep neighborhoods and the shelter open.

“When you are making sure that your pet is well cared for and your pet is able to get back, that’s not only for the benefit of you and your family and your pet, but that is for the benefit of your neighbors and for the shelter that relies on you as our community,” Grace Clinton, Helping Hands Humane Society Director of Philanthropy said.

Clinton says pet owners should make sure there are no holes in your fence, your pets have a collar on and are leashed up or being watched to make sure they are doing okay.