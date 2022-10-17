TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week, animals in Kansas are facing their toughest competitor… the weather.

For pet owners, letting your furry friends inside is an easy solution. But, if that isn’t an option, here’s how to help them.

“They just always need a little extra food because they use up some of that energy when they’re cold,” said Margaret Price, of Helping Hands Humane Society. “For dogs we say they definitely need a dog house, and make sure the door is facing away from the North. For your cats, the biggest thing is in the morning or any time during the day when you get to your car, bang the hood of your car because cats like to get up there for warmth.”

Farm animals don’t have the luxury of going inside. One local farmer shared how he keeps his 600 cattle warm.

“The important thing is to have some wind protection if you can’t go indoors,” said Leroy Russell. “They have to have some sort of body condition, if they’re thin they won’t stay warm.”

At the Topeka Zoo they use a temperature threshold to determine how to handle each animal. Usually, it’s up to the animals to decide if they want to stay inside or outside.