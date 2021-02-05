Animals of Rolling Hills Zoo makes Super Bowl predictions

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – From aardvarks to the rhinos, the animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo are picking their favorites for Super Bowl LV.

The zoo said based on the statistical outcomes of the animals’ picks, it looks like it could be a close game between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers. However, Sissy, the African painted dog, predicted a run-away game for the Chiefs, while Sasha, the Amur tiger, predicted a run-away game for the Bucs.

Video from Rolling Hills Zoo

Video from Rolling Hills Zoo

You can catch more predictions at noon Saturday on the Rolling Hills Zoo Facebook page.