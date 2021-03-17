Animals rescued from overnight apartment fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A dog and cat are safe after an overnight apartment fire in the northeast part of Manhattan.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex at 517 Gatlinburg Way.

Firefighters rescued the animals and put out the fire in the apartment’s kitchen.

No one was home at the time and the fire only impacted the one apartment unit.

Total loss is estimated at $20,000.

the cause of the fire remains under investigation. investigators are crediting a sprinkler system for putting out the fire.