Animaniacs in Concert is coming to Topeka

The most zany, animany and totally insany Animaniacs are coming to the Topeka Performing Arts Center on September 18 for 7:30 pm show. Tickets range from $44 to $109. All tickets to the concert give you complimentary admission to TopCon at Stormont Vail Events Center on September 19 and 20. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 17 at 10 am at the Topeka Performing Arts Center box office and online at www.ticketmaster.com

“Animaniacs in Concert” is a raucous celebration of animation, music, and comedy where the show’s bestloved songs are performed alongside the cartoons in concert. The Emmy Award winning cast includes original voice-cast stars of the iconic animated series — Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff), Maurice LaMarche (The Brain), and Emmy Award-winning composer Randy Rogel who created those memorable songs you STILL can’t remove from your brain pan, bring the stage to life and run through an unforgettable playlist of Animaniacs hits. The pop-culture hit cartoon series triumphantly returns in concert.