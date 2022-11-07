TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Blizzard Bash Demolition is returning to Topeka this weekend.

The five-day demolition derby features drivers from across the county facing off in a contest to be the last one standing. The first event will be Thursday, Nov. 10, and will run every day till Sunday, Nov. 13. Adults tickets will be $30, and children two through 12 will be $15.

There will be 12 vehicle classes with over 300 drivers, according to Stormont Vail Events Center. The Stormont Vail Events Center is predicting record-high ticket sales for the event, following last year’s record-high numbers.

To purchase tickets click here.