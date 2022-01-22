Annual event brings hundreds of people to St. Mary’s

ST. MARY’S (KSNT) — The Rosary for Life event takes place annually in St. Mary’s, bringing hundreds of people in the community together.

The event is meant to show support for the Pro-life movement, and consists of participants doing three sets of the Rosary. Organizers of the event choose to host this event on Jan. 22nd, which is the anniversary for Roe v. Wade.

“This might be one of our best turnouts. I mean the weather is nice this year, obviously, the anniversary of Roe Vs. Wade is in January so it’s normally cold and snowy,” said participant Anthony Dvorka. “So, it’s great weather and we are happy for that.”

The event usually takes a few hours to complete, and during this time people can choose to stand or kneel during prayer.