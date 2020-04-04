Annual Fiesta Mexicana event postponed due to coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The organizers of Topeka’s annual Fiesta Mexicana announced their decision to postpone their 2020 event.

Organizers said on Saturday that because of the coronavirus outbreak they are making the choice to push the event back to the fall. It is usually held each July in the Oakland neighborhood.

“Ultimately, our parish cannot in good faith risk the safety of those who

graciously come support our cause year after year. It is our goal to host a

modified version of Fiesta this fall where we can all meet in fellowship,

celebrating all Fiesta represents,” spokeswoman Courtney Garcia said.

They said they are still working on the details of hosting a rescheduled event.