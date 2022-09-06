HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – Attendees of the Kansas State Fair will have the opportunity to watch local celebrities participate in the 16th Annual Grape Stomp in Hutchinson.

This celebration of the grape and winery industries of Kansas culminates in the grape stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage in Hutchison. Grape tubs will be set out for spectators to watch state and local leaders and others stomp grapes. The competitive stomp-off will be followed by an open stomp for all Kansas State Fair attendees.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture encourages people to attend the fair and the stomp-off so they can have fun while learning about the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas. As of August 2022, there are a total of 57 farm wineries in the state.

To learn more about the upcoming event, contact Robin Dolby with the KDA at robin.dolby@ks.gov or 785-564-6756.