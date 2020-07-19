Annual gun show faces large crowd, possibly due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – R.K. Shows held their gun and knife show on Saturday and Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, and the large crowd kept the over 50 vendors quite busy.

The uptick in interested customers may have been due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Duncan Lemp, the show’s manager.

“It could be due to the COVID pandemic and the panic that’s been associated with that,” Lemp said. “Cabin fever, you know people locked up during the COVID lock-downs finally coming out.”

Guests were required to wear masks unless they had a respiratory illness signed by a healthcare professional preventing them from doing so, and were also asked to maintain social distancing.

The crowd was willing to maintain these health and safety restrictions, Lemp said.

The next show in Topeka is set for October.