MANHATTAN (KSNT) – On Friday, vendors, food trucks, inflatables and a beer garden will kick off the region’s largest annual pep rally for K-State.

The event will host local talent and regional entertainment along with the KSU Wildcat Pep Band, the Classy Cats, cheer and several KSU teams, according to Purple Power Play’s website.

The “Mickey Needleman Band” will kick off the festivities followed by the Washington and Bates dance studios. The event will see 35 vendors from businesses from and around the Flint Hills region, according to Purple Power Play.

The event will take place at the Manhattan City Park at 1101 Fremont Street.

Schedule of events: