Annual tulip bulb sale underway in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual ‘Tulip Time Bulb’ sale started on Wednesday at Howey Greenhouse near Lake Shawnee.

The $5 bulb sale goes to the Parks For All Foundation, which helps improve Shawnee County parks.

The tulips were planted back in October and bloomed during this year’s Tulip Time Festival.

“Now, we have dug these all up and are allowing the citizens of Shawnee County and Topeka to come and transfer them back to their own gardens to continue the beauty for years to come,” said Kimberly Wolff, with the Parks For All Foundation.

If you missed Wednesday’s sale, it’s happening again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7 at Old Prairie Town in Ward Meade Park.