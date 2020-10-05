Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Manhattan goes virtual

Local News

by: Andrew Lind

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan’s annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 17 and will look a little bit different this year.

In years past the event has been a large in-person gathering, but this year the walk will take place wherever you wish — hoping to keep everyone safe.

In addition to this year’s walk, there will also be a pep rally hosted by KSNT evening anchor Molly Patt.

To watch the pep rally and to register for the walk, click here.

All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories