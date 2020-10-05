Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Manhattan goes virtual

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan’s annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 17 and will look a little bit different this year.

In years past the event has been a large in-person gathering, but this year the walk will take place wherever you wish — hoping to keep everyone safe.

In addition to this year’s walk, there will also be a pep rally hosted by KSNT evening anchor Molly Patt.

To watch the pep rally and to register for the walk, click here.

All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.