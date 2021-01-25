Anonymous tip, Snapchat video lead to arrest of teenagers in connection to White Lakes Mall fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three teenagers were arrested on Dec. 30 on charges of arson in connection to a large fire at the former White Lakes Mall for Dec. 29.

KSNT news learned Monday that Topeka Fire Investigators said they received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers that led them to a Snapchat video. The video appeared to show people starting a fire within the building.

Following the tip, Joel Sink, 18, was arrested and is being held at the Shawnee County Jail. The other two minors in connection to the fire have yet to be named since they are minors.