Anonymous caller gives Topeka investigators new tip in cold 1993 murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Crime Stoppers want to speak anonymously with a tipster who shared fresh details Friday on a 27-year-old cold murder case.

An anonymous caller gave Crime Stoppers new information in the 1993 murder of Troy A. Koepke. The agency wants to speak more anonymously with the tipster, who they believe has more important information on the case.

Topeka police found Koepke dead in his car March 21, 1993, outside Fidelity State Bank at 5926 SW 21st Street. He was 25 when he was last seen leaving the former Sirloin Stockade at 1251 SW Ashworth Place to deposit the business’s receipts.

Investigators believe someone shot and killed Koepke around 2 a.m. that morning. They said “one or more people with ties to Osage County, Kansas may have information about this case.”

Crime Stoppers currently has a $2,000 reward posted for information that leads to an arrest in the Koepke case. The agency invites the tipster to call them at 785-234-0007, or communicate with them on their website or the P3 Tips App.