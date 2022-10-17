TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September.

(Photo Courtesy: Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)

Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to a release.

On Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., law enforcement responded to a call on a shooting at 1701 SW 37th St. at the Meadowlark Apartments. Upon arrival, police found Gaylord suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Owens is the second person arrested in this death. Bruce Joe Holloway, Jr. is also charged with premeditated first degree murder and aggravated battery, according to Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay.