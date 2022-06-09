LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Blue-green algae may be popping up at another Kansas lake as reported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to a Facebook post made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they have received reports that their might be harmful algal blooms (HAB) at Clinton Lake. The blooms that have been identified are small and inconsistent. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been notified and will be conducting further tests on the water to determine what the best course of action is.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is urging locals to be cautious of HABs and learn to identify them. The blooms are known to be extremely dangerous in some cases, especially for dogs.

27 News spoke with an expert on HABs and blue-green algae on June 7.The KDHE first put out a warning about blue-green algae this year on May 26. To learn more about HABs, go to the KDHE website here.