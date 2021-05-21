Anthony Recreation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony in Manhattan Friday, open house Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Parks and Recreation is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Anthony Recreation Center Friday afternoon. The city broke ground on the new facility at 2415 Browning Avenue in February 2020.

Anthony Recreation Center is a 48,000 square foot facility. The center includes:

4 Basketball Courts

4 Volleyball Courts

8 Pickleball Courts

Portable Indoor Turf

2 Batting Tunnels

3-Lane Elevated Walking Track (10 laps = 1 mile)

Multi-Purpose Room (can be divided into 2 spaces)

Catering Kitchen/Concession Stand (events only)

Officials Change Rooms

Spectator Viewing Areas

TV/Media Lounge Area

Lobby/Front Lounge Area

Recreation Supervisor Kelly Walters said opening the new facility marks a big change for the community.

“Manhattan has been lacking in facilities that we own and operate,” Walters said. “This is going to allow people to get in indoor facilities a lot more often, just drop in and use them when they want to. We’ve not really had that availability before.”

The new rec center is built in to Anthony Middle School. A large portion of the facility will be locked during school hours and used for P.E. classes. During the summer and after school hours, those courts will be unlocked and open to the public.

Anthony Recreation Center is free to the public. People must have a free Manhattan Parks and Rec membership and check in at the front desk. Click here to sign up.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is Friday at 3:30 p.m. and people can explore the center for themselves during an open house from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.