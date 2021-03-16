Apartment complex offers $1,000 reward after 3 Topeka fires ruled intentional

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex wants to give a $1,000 reward to whoever can give information leading to the arrest of someone who set three separate fires Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe all three fires at the Whispering Pines Apartments were intentionally set. The complex put out a notice on Facebook offering a cash reward for information on “the suspect causing the issues on property.”

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire at 5801 SW Candletree Dr. just after 5 p.m. Monday. Initially, firefighters didn’t find anything, but a thorough search revealed light smoke inside the structure.

While on the scene, firefighters were alerted to a second fire at 5810 SW Candletree Dr. While extinguishing that fire, they heard about a report of a third possible fire. Topeka firefighters then responded to 5811 SW Candletree Dr.

Crews used an aerial ladder to rescue two people from the second story of the building. All other occupants of the building were able to get out without help.

The estimated damage from the three fires exceeded $21,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Whispering Pines Apartments at 785-428-0334, or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.