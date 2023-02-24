TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Supreme Court of Kansas unanimously decided to affirm the convictions of a man found guilty in a triple murder case in Topeka four years ago.

Lisa Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court, says the court rejected Lowry’s argument that the trial court should have instructed the jury on the option to convict of voluntary manslaughter instead of first-degree murder. Taylor says the facts of the case did not support Lowry’s contention there was a sudden and unforeseen quarrel that lead to the killings.

The Supreme Court also rejected two other claims by Lowry regarding the jury being shown crime scene and autopsy photos, and a jury instruction regarding compulsion as a defense to the non-homicide crimes.

Lowry was tried in 2019 for the deaths of Matthew Leavitt, 19, Nicole Fisher, 38 and Luke Davis, 20, of Topeka. He was found guilty of the following crimes:

Two counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the deaths of Matthew Leavitt and Luke Davis.

First-degree murder committed during another dangerous felony for the death of Nicole Fisher.

Three counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Aggravated robbery.

Aggravated assault.

Lowry was later given three life sentences in prison. To read the Supreme Court’s full response to Lowry’s appeal, click here.