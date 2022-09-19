MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The men told police a MK18 AR-15 rifle, a Century Arms AK Draco, two CZ 9mm handguns, an antique black powder revolver and ammunition were stolen.

They estimated the loss at $7,900, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.