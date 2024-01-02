TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the longest-running circuses in the U.S. is coming to town.

If you’re looking to be entertained this February, then you might want to check out the upcoming Arab Shrine Circus. The circus, along with its team of clowns, will be visiting the Capital City at the Stormont Vail Events Center from Feb. 23-25.

Tickets start out at $18 for general admission with deals for groups of more than ten people and family packs. Children below the age of two can attend for free, according to the events center’s website. To buy your tickets, click here. Showtimes are below:

Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

