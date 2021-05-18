Arab Shriners to sponsor orthopaedic screening clinic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you think your child may have an orthopedic condition, a free screening clinic in Topeka may help.

Kids can get screening help at the Arab Shrine Temple on Saturday, May 22nd at 1305 South Kansas Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s a chance for a local doctor to evaluate your child, and if necessary, refer your child to get treatment at a Shriners Hospital for Children.

No appointment is necessary; however, families with questions may call 785-438-7111 or 785-633-4434 for more information. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Children will not be diagnosed but evaluated to determine if they have a condition that is treatable at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Eligible patients will complete an application to be reviewed by the hospital. Acceptance as a patient is based solely on a child’s medical needs.

Conditions include, but are not limited to scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, shoulder and arm problems, limb-length differences or bowed legs.