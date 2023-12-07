TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ardent Health Services, which provides an electronic medical platform for the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, announced it has restored access to the system.

On Nov. 23, Ardent Health Services announced there was a cybersecurity attack against its systems. The incident was later identified as a ransomware attack.

“We are working around the clock to bring the remaining systems back online as quickly and safely as possible, and will continue to provide updates on our progress,” Ardent Health Services said on its website.

The press release said some non-emergent procedures remain paused while additional systems are brought back online. Ardent said access to Epic, its electronic medical record platform, along with other clinical and business systems, is restored as of Wednesday, Dec. 6.

“Our teams continue to work directly with patients to ensure they receive the care they need,” The press release said. “Patients who have questions about an upcoming appointment, test results, prescription or other clinical matters should continue to contact their provider by phone directly.”

The University of Kansas St. Francis Health Center confirmed their key clinical and business systems had been restored.

“We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about an upcoming appointment, test results, prescription or other clinical matters to continue to contact their provider by phone directly until our systems are fully restored,” The University of Kansas St. Francis Health Center said in a press release.

