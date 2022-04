TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several burglaries in Topeka including the areas between SW Oakley to McAlister from Huntoon to about 25th have the Topeka Police Department urging caution and asking residents to report any suspicious activity.

In a statement to the KSNT 27 News from Lieutenant Manuel Munoz, police are asking homeowners to lock their doors and turn on alarm systems if they have them.

Authorities are investigating the break-ins and looking to see if they are connected in any way.