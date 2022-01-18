Are school activities at risk from new CDC rules?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re a parent with a young athlete or musician, the latest Center for Disease Control guidelines might have left you worried. KSNT met with the Kansas State Highschool Activities Association Director to find out the future of these programs.

The KSHSAA organization doesn’t foresee any changes at this time on their account.

Governing boards and health scientists around the state say they’re comfortable keeping sports and other activities going. They’re keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation across Kansas, but do not believe the recent CDC suggestions will impact extracurriculars on their end.

The CDC recently suggested testing for sports, band and other activities 24 hours before events, and in areas with high transmission rates – making programs virtual or canceling them all together.

Executive Director for the State Athletics Association won’t be pulling the trigger for cancelations on the organization’s end anytime soon, believing the situation is being monitored by team members around the state, and that the decision should be determined by local leaders.

“They know their communities better than we know across the state of Kansas and what we know is happening in Douglas County may not be the same as what is happening in Sedgwick County or out in Ford County. So, local leaders weigh in on that,” Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director said.