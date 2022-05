TOPEKA (KSNT) – Concerts and food trucks aplenty will be visiting the Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka this summer during Eats and Beats.

For 13 weeks throughout the summer of 2022, a mixture of food and music will visit the Evergy Plaza every Thursday evening from June 2 to September 15.

The Evergy Plaza has not released the complete Thursday schedule for Eats and Beats yet. Below can be seen the lists of food trucks and bands that will be in Downtown Topeka up till July 7: