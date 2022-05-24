MAPLE HILL (KSNT) – Are your taste buds ready for a new local BBQ event accompanied by some classic blues music?

East Bank on Mill Creek in Maple Hill will be holding its first Blues & Barbeque event on June 25 at 6 p.m. Featuring a premium dinner prepared by Topeka’s own Iron Rail Brewing and music by Texas Slim and Mike Babb’s Blues Band, this is the place to be for any BBQ lover next month.

The dinner will include a variety of tasty items:

BBQ meatballs

Buffalo chicken dip

Pulled pork sandwiches

Smoked turkey sandwiches

Burnt ends

Jerk chicken

Baked beans

Mac & cheese

Potato salad

Dirty rice

Peach cobbler

A prize will be drawn at the end of the evening for a lucky winner – a trip for two to New Orleans for the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival. This includes airfare and lodging for one couple.

Depending on what kind of ticket you purchase for this event, you will receive different amounts of raffle tickets:

Dinner only ticket – 2 raffle entries

Dinner and cabin ticket – 6 raffle tickets

Dinner and lodge ticket – 30 raffle tickets

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.