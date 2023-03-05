TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County will participate in Severe Weather Preparedness week.

Kansas is right in the middle of tornado alley. However, the state at times is more at risk for other severe weather, and it’s important to have a plan of action for each.

“Being ready for severe weather is really key because it will happen,” Director of Emergency Management Dusty Nichols said. “It happens every year in our area, so we want people to be prepared.”

The goal is education and action this week. It begins with Information on Monday. The following days will cover tornadoes, lightning, wind/hail, and flash flooding.

“Think about what might be lost during a storm, so how to mitigate that and get around it, Nichols said. “So, if you lose communication towers, or you don’t have cell, how do you communicate with your family, do you have a plan?”

Tornadoes are a concern for many, but they can be less of a threat to lives in Kansas than flash flooding. Since 2013, flash floods have killed nine people while tornadoes have killed none.

In an attempt to practice all of this, Shawnee County will sound its outdoor warning sirens for a mock tornado warning for people to practice.

“This is that opportunity March 7 to add a little realism to it with the sirens,” Nichols said. “How are you going to respond, how are you going to act?”

The statewide tornado drill is Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.