TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System celebrated their five-year anniversary at the St. Francis campus in Topeka.

Since 2017, the organization says it has expanded it’s cancer treatment, radiation therapy and robotics surgery operations. Being in the Topeka community and pushing St. Francis forward means a lot to healthcare workers.

“This is a community that needed two hospitals, this was a hospital that needed partners and I think we were able to come in with Ardent and with a great team of people that were already here,” President/CEO University of Kansas Health System Bob Page said. “It’s just an outstanding team of people and it’s very important to this community.”

The organization contributes it’s success to the healthcare workers in their community.